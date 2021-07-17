National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXFO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXFO. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

