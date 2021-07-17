National Bank Financial Cuts Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Price Target to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

