National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of National Bank worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

