National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,074,600 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

