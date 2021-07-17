National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of National Presto Industries worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Presto Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Presto Industries by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK opened at $96.28 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $677.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

