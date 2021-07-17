National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp Buys 120,960 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.88 per share, with a total value of $7,364,044.80.
Shares of EYE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 746,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.68.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
