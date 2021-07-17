National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp Buys 120,960 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.88 per share, with a total value of $7,364,044.80.

Shares of EYE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 746,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after buying an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

