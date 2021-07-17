Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

NLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $429.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

