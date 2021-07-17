NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.47) on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £390.80. The company has a market cap of £696.89 million and a PE ratio of -5,068.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.
About NB Private Equity Partners
