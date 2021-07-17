Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

