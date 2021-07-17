Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

