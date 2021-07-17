Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

