Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.35 ($76.88).

NEM opened at €70.60 ($83.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 78.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €70.94 ($83.46). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

