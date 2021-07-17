Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $130.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

Separately, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

