Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $620.00. The stock had previously closed at $547.95, but opened at $560.51. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $553.81, with a volume of 92,016 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.84.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

