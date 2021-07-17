Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $397.01 million and $12.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,659,738 coins and its circulating supply is 397,659,161 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

