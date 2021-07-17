New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,389,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

