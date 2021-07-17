New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
