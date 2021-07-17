New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.