Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.04 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

