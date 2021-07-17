Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NMRK stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.