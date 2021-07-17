NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NewMarket stock opened at $310.23 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $304.63 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

