Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $61.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

