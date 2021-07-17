Newtyn Management LLC Has $315,000 Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Newtyn Management LLC lessened its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,601,780 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Flotek Industries worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 62,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.