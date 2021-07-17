Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,411 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

