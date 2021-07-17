Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $32.36 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.62 or 0.06159000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.05 or 0.01405269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00383564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00629543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00389691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00303111 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,695,186,532 coins and its circulating supply is 8,033,686,532 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

