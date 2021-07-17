Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKTX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,290 shares of company stock valued at $676,206 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.