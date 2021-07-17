Noir 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Noir has a market capitalization of $116,735.14 and approximately $182.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00233567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00034090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,538,347 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

