Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €4.82 ($5.67).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

