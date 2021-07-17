Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 98,288 Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Support.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Support.com alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SPRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 1,254,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,991. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.65. Support.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.