Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 98,288 Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Support.com as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.
Support.com Company Profile
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
