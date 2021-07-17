Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Buys New Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 715,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,000. Lazydays comprises 5.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,161 over the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazydays stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

