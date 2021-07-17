Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $4 Million Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kimbell Royalty Partners accounts for 1.7% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.66% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

