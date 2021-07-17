Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,500 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 219.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS VTAQU opened at $10.57 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.