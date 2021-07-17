Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $716,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,507,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,276,000 after buying an additional 107,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

