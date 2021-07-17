Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,000 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LWACU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,079,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,501,000.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

