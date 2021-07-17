Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after buying an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,838,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

