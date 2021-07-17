Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 90,206 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 90,206 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $52.73 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

