Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 984,876 shares worth $103,788,451. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.