Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $84.66 and a one year high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

