Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 39,434 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,937,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

