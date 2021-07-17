Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Northeast Bank worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

