Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek Sells 9,154 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58.

Shares of NECB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 124,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.