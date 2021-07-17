Northern Trust Corp Acquires 166,202 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 955,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,202 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affimed were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Affimed by 140.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 240,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 140,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affimed by 186.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 116.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.70. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

