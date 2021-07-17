Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.33 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

