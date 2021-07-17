Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT opened at $14.24 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $784.74 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

