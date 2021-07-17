Northern Trust Corp Purchases 828 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

