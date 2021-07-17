Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,461 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

