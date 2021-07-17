Northern Trust Corp Sells 99,783 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TARO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

