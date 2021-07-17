Northwood Liquid Management LP Buys New Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. Viad makes up approximately 1.9% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned about 0.68% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

VVI stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $45.49. 144,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $931.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.