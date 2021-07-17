NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

NOV (NYSE:NOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.39 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

NOV stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

