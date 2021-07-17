NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.39 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.62 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,717,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NOV by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.