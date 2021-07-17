NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. NovoCure also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in NovoCure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NovoCure by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $182.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.60. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

